Centre to develop urban water transport in Goa

Panaji: Stating that the central government will develop a maritime cluster in Goa and introduce urban water transport system in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to global investors to invest in the maritime sector in the state.

“I am happy to see that the Prime Minister, while virtually inaugurating the Maritime India Summit 2021, mentioned about Goa along with other states for developing maritime cluster,” Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

With regard to the maritime cluster, Sawant said Goa is looking at transportation of commodities and tourism-related activities apart from shipbuilding, repairs, import-export etc and added that the cluster will not be for coal activity.

The Prime Minister has said steps are being taken to introduce urban water transport system in key states and cities such as Goa, Gujarat, Kochi and Mumbai, Sawant said.

The Chief Minister will speak during one of the sessions of the summit on March 3 on the scope and infrastructure available in the state.

Sawant informed that Mormugao Port Trust representatives, director of tourism, managing director of Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Captain of Ports and other officials from Goa will also speak at the summit.