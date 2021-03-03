Ward reservation: govt files petition in SC against HC order

Panaji: The Goa government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, which has set aside the notification for reservation of wards in five municipal councils.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam told this daily that the state government has filed a petition in the apex court on Tuesday against the order of the High Court.

The government’s contention is that court shall not interfere when the election process is on.

The High Court had on Monday set aside the notification for ward reservation in the municipalities of Sanguem, Quepem, Margao, Mormugao and Mapusa and directed the state government to carry out fresh process for municipal ward reservation and issue a related notification in ten days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government’s efforts are towards ensuring that democracy should be installed at the earliest and that court should not interfere when the election process is on.