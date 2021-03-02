Villagers, vendors suffer as Cansaulim lacks market complex

Vasco: The people in Cansaulim are lacking for a well equipped market project which would take necessary care of the fish, fruit, vegetable vendors and others which are spread all over Cansaulim.

A visit to Cansaulim on Sunday has revealed that vendors are spread across Cansaulim due to lack of a proper market facility which they are demanding for the last several years. The fish vendors have been given a small structure which could accommodate nearly 20 vendors at a time. But, looking to the other vendors, they have no space to do their business and they are forced to sit in the open next to the roads, causing immense hardship to motorists.

It has been understood that there was a proposal to construct a market at Cansaulim which could have accommodated all the vendors, but due to lack of space and availability of land, things have not yet materialised.

The Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha has moved a file to construct a market project in Cansaulim during her earlier tenure, but due to non-availability of land, the project has become a distant dream.

“I have moved a file during my earlier tenure to construct a market project, but due to lack of land, the project is still in the pipeline”, said Saldanha. She informed that basically none of the land owners have agreed to issue a NOC for the project. “Unless, land owners issue NOCs, things cannot move forward and the market project for Cansaulikars will be a distant dream”, said Saldanha.

“I am still going to pursue the matter and hopefully things will be placed in a right manner. I want to accommodate all the vendors such as fish, meat, fruit, vegetable and others in a well equipped market premises. I will see that things are placed in a right manner with the help and coordination of people”, added Saldanha.

“I am trying to identify some other land for the purpose as previous proposal which was sent by me during my last tenure has not materialised as land owners failed to issue NOCs”, disclosed Saldanha.