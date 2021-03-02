Second phase of vaccination: around 1,220 receive Covishield jab on day 1

Panaji: Around 1,220 beneficiaries (people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities) were administered the first jabs of COVID vaccine ‘Covishield’ on Monday, the first day of the second phase of the vaccination programme in the state.

As per the details provided by the Directorate of Health Services, these 1,220 beneficiaries include 1,031 senior citizens and 189 persons falling under the category of 45-59 years of age with co-morbidities.

It is pertinent to note that the health department conducted COVID-19 vaccination sessions at 37 centers on Monday across the state and every center was given a target by the DHS to inoculate 100 beneficiaries.

A senior officer at the DHS informed that the state government is planning to use 15 private hospitals as a COVID-19 vaccination center for the second phase of the vaccination drive.

“The registration of identified private hospitals as vaccination centres are being done, once the formalities are completed and their details are uploaded on CoWIN portal, we will immediately begin vaccinating the eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 at these centres,” the officer said.

The government of India has capped vaccination charges in private hospitals at Rs 250, while it is free of cost in government facilities.