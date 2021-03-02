QMC ex-chairperson hails High Court order

Curchorem: The ex-chairperson of Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) Manuel Colaco and that of Sanguem Municipal Council (SMC) Rumald Fernandes have hailed the verdict of the High Court delivered in the case of reservations done by the State government in respect to wards in municipalities.

Stating that the verdict was expected, Manual Colaco said it has exposed the BJP government’s modus operandi of reserving the wards for persons of their own choice by misusing government machinery. There was no population census. The basic rules like the method of reservations to be done clockwise or anti-clockwise was not followed. This is the third time that I have won the case against the government.

In earlier two cases I along with my fellow councillors had won the case against the government for not declaring the elections.

Ex-councillor of SMC Rumald Fernandes said that the verdict of the High Court has proved the statement ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth prevails). The verdict has given a break to the whimsical administration of the BJP government. As per the routine process ward No 8 should have been reserved for ST or as per the population ward No 10 should have been reserved but my ward No 1(Bamonsai) was reserved though there was no ST voter. On consultation with my ward people it was decided to approach the High Court to seek justice. Some were skeptical about the verdict of the Court as we were fighting against the government. However we decided and filed the case and brought the above fact to the notice of the court. Our argument was considered by the court and the verdict was given in our favor. This shows that truth prevails and still there are courts which can give us justice against any injustice done even by the government, he said.