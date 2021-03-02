CM must resign against HC order on ward reservations: Girish

Margao: GPCC president Girish Chodankar said the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Urban Development Minister Milind Naik should immediately resign since the BJP government’s involvement in unconstitutional ways was clearly exposed with the recent order of the High Court in a petition filed regarding reservation of wards for municipal election.

He is also of the strong opinion that the state government should not go to the Supreme Court against the High Court order to regularise its illegalities and waste time. “It will only prove further that the BJP government is not respecting the Judiciary,’’ he added.

Addressing media in Margao, Chodankar said, “The High Court order proves that the government worked illegally and unconstitutionally in reserving the municipal wards and therefore the chief minister and the urban development minister should immediately step down.

Monday’s judgment came as a ray of hope in the judiciary at a time when the common man in the country was under the impression that Democracy and Judiciary had collapsed. This High Court order rightly negates the common man impression and proved that the BJP is not above the Judiciary. It is however very sad that people of the country had to approach the court of law against the BJP-led government, Chodankar said.

GPCC president demanded that the present Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) should be immediately placed under suspension and an enquiry needs to be conducted as to who had ordered the illegal way of reserving wards for the municipal elections.