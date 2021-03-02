Cansaulim awaits inauguration of refurbished Primary Health Centre

Vasco: The people residing in and around Cansaulim-Cuelim and Arossim areas would have to wait for another one month to make use of the newly re-constructed and refurbished Cansaulim Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The construction work of the refurbished Cansaulim PHC has been fully completed, but dates for its inauguration are not matching. It is up to the state government to provide a date for its inauguration.

Around 42-bedded Cansaulim PHC would cater to the needs of hundreds of people residing in and around Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim besides neighbouring villages of Velsao, Utorda, Majorda, Betalbatim, Colva, Benaulim, Seraulim and others.

The foundation stone for the reconstruction of Cansaulim PHC was laid at the hands of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar on February 25, 2014, exactly six years ago and the work was expected to be completed in another one-year’s time. The project was awarded to Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) at the cost of around Rs 8 crores earlier. The facilities which was supposed to be provided in the newly constructed PHC was seven OPDs, mother and child ward, laboratory, operation theatre, ultrasound room, X-ray room, pharmacy, intensive care unit, NICU and others. The people were expecting to inaugurate the facility much earlier, but due to several reasons, no dates are found for its inauguration till date.

Speaking to the Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, she disclosed that “The file pertaining to inaugurate the project has been moved to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the municipal elections, the inaugural function has been delayed. The state government was supposed to inaugurate the project on March 2, but there could be further delay and the project may be inaugurated in the month of April.”

She disclosed that the medical facilities have been temporarily shifted to some other premises. “We will see that the newly reconstructed and refurbished Cansaulim PHC would have all the necessary medical facilities. The government will make available all necessary facilities including doctors and other necessary staff besides equipments as per the availability. No doubt that the government will fulfill all necessary requirements in the interest of the people. We are also hopeful that the number of beds will be increased in the near future”, informed Saldanha.