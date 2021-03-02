Beginning of the end of BJP-led govt in state, tweets Kamat

Panaji: Reacting sharply on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the High Court’s order that set aside impugned order for reservation of wards in respect of Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem, and Sanguem

Municipal Councils, the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday said that it is the beginning of the end of BJP-led government in the state.

“With Hon’ble High Court striking down DMA Notification dated February 4, 2021 on municipal ward reservations, it is beginning of end of @BJP4Goa Government’s jumla raj with manipulations in electoral polls. Let us all rise to Save Democracy,” Kamat posted on Twitter.

All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao referring to the Court’s order stated that it exposes the chicanery of the BJP government in Goa in trying to subvert the constitutional provisions.

“No proper representation for women, SC/ST and OBC. How could @DrPramodPSawant be so irresponsible?” he tweeted.

Fatorda legislator and Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Monday stated that the High Court judgment in the petition challenging the reservation of the ward for municipal polls is a direct defeat for the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP cannot win the election without cheating. Sardesai demanded the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to step down since the High Court order is a tight slap on the government’s face.

“It proved that the government has violated the constitutional rights in the ward reservation for municipal elections”.

Addressing the media at Fatorda , Sardesai explained, “We had anticipated that the BJP government will indulge in cheating yet again after ZP elections in Goa and had approached the High Court in the Sujay Lotlikar case verses the State of Goa and saw that directions are issued to the government to inform the reservation of the wards in municipal election at least 4 weeks in advance.

The High Court upon the application of the state government, had asked the government to release the reservation of the wards, three weeks in advance,’’ he said.