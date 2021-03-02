AAP welcomes HC order on municipal elections

Panaji: AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre while terming the High Court verdict as a tight slap on the face of the government, advised the chief minister not to resort to malpractices like rigging to win the elections.

He said the High Court order clearly indicates that the BJP was trying to rig the elections to favour their supporters and well wishers as delimitation and reservation of wards was done without following the constitutional mandate.

He pointed out that the High Court has directed the government to set a new election schedule in five municipal councils that were scheduled to go to polls next month. The High Court rescheduling elections in five councils show how desperate the BJP government was to rig the elections and even declared the schedule when the matter was lying in the court,’’ stated Rahul