Tivim panchayat to discuss plan at special meeting

Mapusa: Tivim panchayat at the gram sabha on Sunday decided to hold a special meeting on March 5 to apprise the villagers about the content of the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) so that they can send objections if any.

On Sunday, the village gram sabha was held with villagers raising objection to the Goa Tamnar project which is expected to pass through the village and towers are likely to be put up for the same. The meeting was presided over by sarpanch Sharmila Gadekar in the presence of panchayat secretary Dheeraj Govekar.

During the meeting, villagers proposed that the tower for the Tamnar project should be built across the river and not in the village. A villager

claimed that if towers are shifted towards the river side then it will not have an impact on the villagers.

On the issue of draft CZMP, villagers demanded that a special meeting should be held to make people aware of the contents of the draft plan and so that villagers can understand it and file their objections.

The villagers also raised concern over the health centre in the village and said that centre lacks full-time doctor and nurse which is causing inconvenience to the villagers and

demanded that doctors and nurses should be permanently available at the health centre six days a week.

Villagers demanded action against illegal fruit and vegetables roadside vendors. On the issues of dry waste collection, villagers said that collectors do not pick trash such as tube lights, shoes, glass bottles, etc and demanded that the panchayat should give proper understanding to the garbage collectors and ask them to take these things as well.

