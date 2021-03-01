Siolim-Marna villagers want public hearing deferred

Mapusa: Siolim-Marna gram sabha has resolved to write to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to reschedule the public hearing on the draft CZMP which is scheduled on March 6 and instead hold a special meeting that day at the panchayat hall so that the plan is explained to the villagers by an expert.

The gram sabha witnessed a good response with villagers raising issues like draft CZMP, irregular water supply, construction of footpath, installation of zebra crossing and others.

Raising the issue of draft CZMP, villagers demanded that the new plan be explained to them before the public hearing as no one is aware about the content of the map. Accordingly, the gram sabha members asked the panchayat to write to GCZMA to reschedule the public hearing and to hold a meeting at the panchayat level.

Villagers demanded that GCZMA should depute an expert person to the village and explain the CZMP to them during a meeting on March 6.

The gram sabha witnessed heated arguments after villagers accused the panchayat of encouraging illegalities in violation of CRZ rules with the local panchayat members entering into verbal arguments and police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Villagers also raised the issue of water and power supplies and demanded that the panchayat should not allow mega projects in the village. The villagers insisted that a resolution be passed. Even efforts of the panchayat secretary to explain to the villagers that the resolution will not be valid as per law did not succeed and the gram sabha passed a resolution to oppose mega constructions in the village.

