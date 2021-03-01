Salcete villages say no to draft CZMP



Margao: Opposition to the controversial draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) continued on Sunday with villages of Chandor and Velim in Salcete taluka unanimously rejecting the draft CZMP, which was sent back to the villages for suggestions and objections, while the Cavelossim villagers demanded that the draft CZMP should reflect the panchayat-drafted plan.

Similar sentiments echoed in various other villages across Salcete over several discrepancies shown in the draft CZMP including the absurd marking of hazard line and the controversial inclusion of the port limits. The village panchayats also pointed out that the plans prepared by the villagers have not been incorporated in the draft CZMP.

Demanding a village or taluka level meeting instead of a district level public hearing on the draft CZMP, the villagers of Cavelossim demanded that the draft CZMP for their village should reflect the plan they had prepared and submitted in 2019. During the gram sabha that was held, the panchayat also discussed and passed the budget estimate for the year 2021-22.

Addressing the gram sabha, sarpanch Dionizio Dias said the panchayat has submitted a letter to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) as well as the Minister for Environment after holding two meetings to deliberate on the draft CZMP. In the letter, the village panchayat has listed inaccuracies and discrepancies in the draft CZMP including the contentious issue of port limits.

“The ground realities were studied in detail and a plan prepared with villagers’ inputs and submitted to the GCZMA. The proposed plans have not been incorporated in the draft CZMP. The public demands that the changes that were proposed must be incorporated in the draft CZMP. The draft CZMP has failed to project the ground reality existing in the village. The Betul port did not exist prior to 2011; therefore, it should not be shown as port limits. The government had earlier also said the Betul port would be dropped, but the people have demanded that it should be de-notified,” he said.

“Land available for settlement and development in the village is less and, therefore, hazard lines should be restricted to the shore and not marked within the village. Mangroves and buffer zone cannot be marked in private land including the rice fields, which are being cultivated; this has to be rectified. Beach access and shelter homes, which are needed in case of a disaster, must be shown. Traditional beach activities like fishing, beach shacks, water sports should also be shown. Sand dunes must also be shown. We have also requested that the public hearing should be postponed and moreover, it should be held at the village or taluka level in the true interest of people,” said Dias.

Speaking to media after the gram sabha, Dias said the Minister for Environment Nilesh Cabral has asked for an analysis of both, the village plan and the draft CZMP to list out what has not been shown or left out.

The panchayat also discussed and passed its annual budget for the financial year 2021-22. It has estimated its total receipts at a total of Rs 2.75 crore and an expected expenditure of Rs 1.56 crore with a surplus of Rs 1.19 crore. Gram sabha members also drew the panchayat’s attention to the loss of revenue due to unregistered guesthouses operating in the village.

In Velim, the gram sabha members were fuming, as a fishing village was not shown in the plan. They also strongly objected to the inclusion of port area in the village. In Chandor, the gram sabha unanimously resolved to demand that the plan prepared by the village be notified after scrapping the draft CZMP. Meanwhile, Chandor and Velim panchayats also passed the budgets for 2021-2022.

