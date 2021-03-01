Nerul VP to build wells to tide over water woes

Nerul: Issues of potable water, migrants’ verification forms and gaddas dominated the Nerul gram sabha held at the panchayat hall at Nerul on Sunday.

The panchayat secretary read out the minutes of the previous gram sabha and later the budget for the year 2021-2022 was read out for villagers to raise objections and suggestions if any.

Villagers had a heated discussion on water crises in the village of Nerul. A villager Rohan raised the issue of mega

constructions which he said need to be stopped as new constructions are exerting pressure on PWD water supply and villagers are not receiving proper water supply.

Sarpanch Reshma Kalangutkar said that the village panchayat will be constructing three wells in the village to supply drinking water to the villagers and also if any other villager gives NOC to construct well in his property, the panchayat is ready to build more wells in the village.

Villagers also claimed that Nerul has become unsafe as many migrants have taken rooms on rent in the village. Villagers demanded that the panchayat write to the police and owners of properties given on rent to submit police verification form so that a check can be kept on the migrants as due to COVID people have lost jobs and some are financially in problem before any untoward incident takes place we better take precaution.

The villagers raised the issue of licences to gaddas to be issued by the panchayat to the locals so that they can carry out business as many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Sarpanch Kalangutkar said that the panchayat is issuing NOCs to movable gaddas but the owner has to get the movable cart to the panchayat only then it will issue NOC. As PWD has given letter to the panchayat to act on the illegal gaddas that are being erected on the roadside in PWD property near the Nerul bridge as also n other gaddas including the gaddas given on rent to outsiders by the locals.

The villagers also suggested to the panchayat to increase the rent of shops that are operating in the panchayat building.

Issues over garbage and electricity fluctuation were also discussed with the sarpanch assuring that the upgradation of transformers in the village will be done.

