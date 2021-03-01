Enlighten villagers on draft CZMP before public hearing: Aldona gram sabha

Mapusa : Aldona gram sabha has resolved to oppose the public hearing on draft CZMP slated on March 7 and demanded that the hearing should be held at panchayat level and prior to that villagers should be explained about the draft CZMP and only after villagers approval it should be submitted.

At the Aldona gram sabha held on Sunday, various issues like draft CZMP, Goa Tamnar project, jetties, material recovery facilities, budget and others were discussed.

Raising the issue of draft CZMP, villager Carlos Ferreira said that the planned public hearing should be opposed and needs to be held at panchayat level and experts should explain to villagers about the plan.

“If the panchayat does not clarify its position on the plan, it will be deemed to have been approved by the panchayat,” Ferreira said.

Replying on the issue, sarpanch Subhash Raut said that the panchayat had written a letter requesting to send an expert to explain the draft CZMP to the panchayat, but no one has been sent yet.

Expressing concern over Tamnar project and floating jetty project in the village, Oldrin Pereira said, “We do need these projects in our village and we strongly oppose them.”

Replying on the issue, sarpanch Raut said that “the panchayat has not received any proposal or letter from any competent authority with regards to the project and no permission is issued.”

The villagers also opposed material recovery facility (MRF) proposed near the primary health centre and demanded that the panchayat should shift it elsewhere. A special committee was set up to inspect the site.

On the issue of provisional budget for the panchayat, villagers objected and demanded that they should be given sufficient time to study and understand it. Accordingly, it was decided to discuss the budget in the next meeting.

