Anjuna villagers say no to mega projects

Mapusa: The issue of irregular water supply dominated the gram sabha of Anjuna panchayat with villagers demanding that no permission be granted for mega projects in the village. Villagers also extended support to local taxi operators and resolved that cab aggregators or other app-based taxi service should not operate or ply in the village panchayat’s jurisdiction.

Raising the issue of irregular water supply, villagers demanded to know the status of sump which is completed but not yet made operational and also raised question mark over new projects being given permission in the village.

Acknowledging the water shortage problem, sarpanch Savio Almeida said that in this connection they had a meeting with the PWD Minister, engineers and linemen adding, “They told us that there is sufficient water but infrastructure is old and the operation of the valve is not proper.”

However, villagers continued to question the sarpanch about why multi-dwellings are given permission despite water issues.

Villagers Sagar Bhosle, Ravi Harmalkar, Ankit Salgaonkar questioned the sarpanch over the issue of new construction licence.

The sarpanch informed that the panchayat is not a technical body and permission is granted on the basis of permission given by the technical department.

Citing an example of technical clearance order, villagers said, “As per technical clearance order, the panchayat has to ensure that infrastructure requirements such as water supply and garbage before issuing licenses and demanded that the panchayat should stop giving permission for multi-dwelling projects.”

Sarpanch Almeida said that the panchayat has written a letter to PWD requesting it to tell if there is sufficient water supply in the village and if they say no then it will stop giving new water connection.

Satyavan Harmalkar raised the issue of local taxi operators from the villagers and said, “We want safety of these villagers who drive alone and move a resolution stating that cab aggregator or GoaMiles and others should not operate or ply in the vicinity of village panchayat of Anjuna creating problem to villagers for their livelihood and may create law and order situation which was passed in the meeting.

It was also decided to send copies of the resolution to Chief Minister, Transport Minister, Chief Secretary, Transport director, Deputy Collector, SP North and local police station.

The Opposition panchayat members Surrendra Govekar and Hanumant Naik questioned about why the proposed work by them are not taken up however sarpanch refutes the claims and said that proper proposal should be given and required follow up should be done with him. Police personnel from Anjuna police were also present.

