Goa yet to decide on pvt hospitals for COVID jab

Panaji: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has released a list of over 10,000 private hospitals including 13 hospitals from Goa, which can be used by the state government as COVID-19 vaccination centres even as Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s office has said the Goa government is yet to take a decision on allowing private hospitals to conduct the vaccination.

The Health Minister’s office said a meeting with the listed private hospitals will be held shortly.

As per the list of the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, the private hospitals identified for vaccination in North Goa are Mardolkar Hospital and Vision Multispecialty Hospital.

In South Goa district, the private hospitals listed are Savaikar Hospital & Laparoscopy Centre, Usgaonker’s Children Hospital Clinic And Nicu, Ashirwad Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital, Dr Madkaikar’s City Hospital, Victor Hospitals & Medical Services Ltd, Orthopaedic Hospital For Surgery, Mother Care Hospital, My Eye Hospital, Vishwa Sanjivani Health Centre, Pai Hospital and Vaatsalya Hospital.

These are the hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The government of India has capped vaccination charges in private hospitals at Rs 250 per dose, while it is free of cost in government hospitals.



Second phase from today

Panaji: The state’s health department will conduct COVID-19 vaccination sessions at 37 centres across the state for people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities from Monday as part of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme. P2