Krishnanath late goal helps Calangute edge Guardian Angel

Krishnanath Shirodkar scored a stoppage time header to help Calangute Association score a thrilling 3-2 win over Guardian Angel SC in the Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday.

Siddhant Shirodkar had earlier put Calangute ahead with a brace (3’, 46’) while Basanta Singh (54’) and Gilbert Oliveira (81’) scored for Guardian Angel SC.

Guardian Angel SC made two changes while Calangute Association rang in three from their previous defeat against YC Manora.

Calangute Association took just three minutes to break the deadlock and it was capitalised on a goalkeeper howler. Sidhart Kundaikar passed Kouame Junior who shot first time from the left flank. Keeper Ram Saroop failed to collect the ball cleanly and the ball rolled to Siddhant Shirodkar, who slammed the ball at the back of the net. Guardian Angel SC Yunal Fernandes on receiving a pass from midfield darted into the box and hit a low feeble shot which didn’t trouble the Calangute Association keeper Paramveer Singh.

Later Beneston Barreto saw his effort connecting to Yunal’s delivery narrowly missed the mark.

Calangute Association played better football and came close to scoring their second when Jirjar Terang sent in a dangerous ball to Sidharth Kundaikar, who managed to connect the left foot volley, but the effort was straight to the keeper.

Later it was Siddhant Shirodkar who saw his effort go wide when his cross shot failed to find the target from a tight angle.

Paramveer came with a brilliant save to deny Beneston, when he tried rounding the keeper.

Calangute came back stronger in the second half and took just 31 seconds to double the lead. Kouame Junior played Chaitan Dabholkar who sent a low ball in the area to Siddhant Shirodkar who scored his second of the evening.

In the 54th minute Guardian Angel SC pulled a goal back when Leny Fernandes played a long pass to Beneston, whose first touch beat the Calangute last man and upon entering the box shot at goal but the Calangute custodian blocked the attempt only to see the ball roll to Basanta Singh, who slotted home to reduce the deficit.

Guardian Angel SC scored a stunner to draw level in the 81st minute. Beneston attempted a shot cum cross from a tight angle which was parried by the keeper. However, the ball travelled to Gilbert Oliveira, who connected a brilliant volley to hit the top right corner.

Calangute scored a late winner in the injury time through Krishnanth Shirodkar. Nickson Castanha’s freekick hit the crossbar and the ball fell to Krishnanath who guided the ball at the back of the net with a fine header.