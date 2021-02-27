LETTER TO THE EDITOR (27-02-2021)

Strengthening Family Bonds

Reminiscing the olden times often makes us realise the values, which we have now forgotten and on which happy families laid their foundation. The kind of affection and love that was prevalent during those times was totally undefiled. Living in the modern era of social media where everyone’s life whirls around those bustling likes and comments, the essence of purity of relations has been effaced. People have latched on to the idea of getting connected to people miles away but are heedless of the close-knit ones. There is a dire need for us to revise our lives and bring in the bygone times of family prominence. Evidently, the relationship we share with our family has an immediate impact on our personality. Positive relationships aid in constructive growth whereas negative ones beget downfall and anxiety. A strong relationship among family members is imperative and entails perpetual time and consideration. Every individual should make a considerable effort to embellish their bond with their families by spending quality time with the members and having a requisite conversation to unravel any dissension. Absence of communication in a relationship has always been a red flag, resulting in weak and feeble bonding between the family members. We have engrossed ourselves in our personal lives so much that there is no room left for others. The precious time that we can spend with our beloved and the moments that can be cherished forever are all fading away gradually and we are still turning a blind eye to all this without even discerning the consequences. One should make a resolute effort to incorporate family time in his or her hard-pressed schedule. Similarly, turning a deaf ear to the opinions of family members should also be scotched. Diligent attention should be given to everyone’s perspective which will call forth more compassion, love and respect in a relationship. Strong relationships are built on mutual trust and respect. Let us turn over a new leaf and mend our ways in order to reinforce a strong and happy family system in our society.

SIMRAN SHAIKH, PONDA

Reduce Taxes On Fuel

The prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed. In some states, the price of petrol has touched the Rs 100 mark. As if to add salt to injury, the common man has also to suffer due to the rise in price of LPG. It must be said that a rise in the prices of fuel has a direct impact on the prices of essential commodities, as the cost of transportation increases. The price rise has come at a wrong time, during the pandemic when joblessness and fall in business activities are already affecting the lives of the citizens. It is learnt that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said there is a need for coordinated action between the Centre and the state governments in order to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel, as there are inherent taxes levied by both the governments.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

The English Debacle At Motera

Cricket has been shamed no doubt at Motera, maybe because the stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium. Pitches should be balanced and sporting to prosper the game. If Test matches get finished in 2-3 days as is happening these days, the most at loss are the spectators. On the one hand cricket administrators want more people to come to the stadiums and they have matches finish within three days! The spectators will no longer then buy season tickets. Matches need to go on till the fourth if not the fifth day. However, we have to look at the other side of the coin. First, there is the aspect of home advantage. When we go abroad to England and Australia, we are made to hop and dance to chin music on their fast, grassy and bouncy tracks. Made to do the salsa and tango, here at least we are making them dance the slow waltz. There are no injuries to factor in here. Otherwise in the recently completed series in Australia, we have had Pujara and Vihari bodily attacked with Shami and Jadeja having to drop out with fractures. The Aussies were playing a tactical game from Melbourne to ground our best players. The pace bowling was reminiscent of the Bodyline Era which was being condoned because of the protective gear that is used by the batsmen now. So if we make our tracks spin-friendly, there is nothing wrong. But both, in Chennai and Motera, we overdid it. After the first Test in Chennai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the curator for not preparing a pitch friendly to our spinners and for the second Test there, the local groundsman was asked to lay out a dusty track and the India team management helped out, it is said. It was said that the Indian batsmen need to learn how to play swing and pace. By the same code do not the English and other foreign batsmen know how to play spin? But I am not complaining. Winning is a good feeling. A few lessons to the English team and the future touring teams to India.

S KAMAT, ALTO ST CRUZ