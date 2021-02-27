Stop COVID Import

Preventive measures must to contain import of virus

W ith at least nine states recording abnormal growth in the number of fresh coronavirus cases there is a growing fear that Goa could also witness a rise in COVID-19 cases unless strict preventive measures are put in place. While Goa has managed to keep the growth of COVID-19 under check to an extent, there is a possibility of people from other states who are allowed to move freely in the state bringing the virus, including the newer and deadlier strains. Goa has opened up for tourism and thousands of tourists have been coming to the state, without there being any check on their health status, particularly relating to infection status. The Dean of Goa Medical College, Dr Shivanand Bandekar, has suggested that Goan authorities seek RT-PCR COVID negative certificates from travellers coming from Maharashtra where there has been abnormal surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the recent past. Thousands of Maharashtrians travel to and from the state on a daily basis, with many of them working in various industrial estates and other establishments.

It is amazing to note that while Goans travelling to Maharashtra have to produce RT-PCR negative certificate issued within 72 hours of their travel, despite the fact that Goa has managed to bring the number of coronavirus positive cases under control, there is no check on people from Maharashtra coming to Goa, though the neighbouring state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Asking travellers to produce RT-PCR certificates will help the state filter the visitors as those found positive will refrain from travelling; besides, it will be easier to track those who are COVID positive. The advice from Dr Bandekar has come in wake of several states recording surge in COVID cases. The state government must take his advice and make a negative COVID-19 certificate essential for travellers. Goa should not single out Maharashtra but adopt the same policy towards travellers from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal which too have been recording a big rise in COVID cases.

Even as the state takes steps to control the import of newer strains of virus and prevent their proliferation, the authorities should continue to maintain vigilance and ensure that the guard against the coronavirus pandemic is not lowered. The fall in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Goa has made people complacent to ignore the guidelines of wearing masks, hand sanitizing and maintaining physical distance, which may prove costly as it could lead to easier transmission of the virus to unsuspecting people. With the possibility of a second surge in COVID cases still looming large any attempt to dilute measures could prove to be harmful to society. It is for the state authorities to prevent resurgence of the COVID cases by ensuring that locals as well as travellers to the state adhere to stringent safety measures. It is a matter of great regret that though a large number of people are seen not wearing masks or maintaining safe distance there has been action against only a few violators.

There is bound to be opposition to the suggestion made by the GMC dean, particularly from the tourism sector, which is likely to be affected most in case of stringent measures being applied. However, the tourism industry has to remember the famous saying — A stitch in time saves nine — and should cooperate with the government. It would be better to take precautions than be sorry in case the state has to order a second and more severe lockdown to control the virus. Goa like other parts of the country has already borne the brunt of the lockdown ordered last year, which led to paralysis of the state economy. The vaccination drive launched across the country offers a ray of hope in controlling the pandemic but it would take a long time to cover the whole of the country’s population. Till that time the best way out is to put in place effective preventive measures. At the same time the government has to create better awareness among people to remove the misgivings about the vaccine so all Goans come forward to inoculate and protect themselves against infection.