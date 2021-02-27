GCCI hails Ligia’s feat

Panaji: The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday hailed the appointment of Dr Ligia Noronha as assistant secretary-general of the UN and head of the UNEP’s New York office.

“Noronha is the latest in the list of some illustrious women like Usha Rao Monari, Gita Sabharwal and Anita Bhatia who have been appointed to prestigious positions on several UN bodies. This reflects the growing respect for Indian women on the global arena,” said Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Manoj Caculo.

He said that Noronha’s elevation is a well-deserved recognition of her valuable work, spanning over two decades on climate change and its impact on environment and health.

“She has already done tremendous work at the UNEP on several environment related issues. Before moving to the UN she had worked with TERI and her research on sustainable development in India and global south was well appreciated. She had worked on linkages between environment, climate change and security during her stint as member of National Security Advisory Board in India. She had also served as member of the Goa State Planning Board and the Goa Jubilee Development Council,” pointed out the GCCI.