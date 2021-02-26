Green unity

In recent times, more and more Goans are coming together to protect the rich biodiversity of the land and to keep Goa green

It is not because of us that the environment exists. But, it is because of the environment, that we exist. And thus, it is important that proper initiatives are taken not to degrade the environment.

In fact, with the theme of World Environment Day 2020 being ‘celebrating biodiversity’, the need to conserve our rich bio diverse life and protect our resources has acquired even more focus.

However our little state trembles with fear of losing its lungs after the Government of Goa granted approval for launching of three mega-projects which will shatter one of the most prominent biodiversity hotspots.

The four-laning of NH4A, the double tracking of railway line (from Castlerock to Collem) along with laying of a 400kv transmission line is causing a loss of 170 hectares of protected forest land in Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park, all allegedly for the transportation of coal.

Co-convenor, Goyant Kollso Naka, People’s Movement, Abhijeet Prabhudesai, has clearly stated that the transportation of 137 million tons of coal every year is going to affect Goa’s coast, fisheries, rivers, villages, Western Ghats, forests, and the essence of Goa.

Due to Adanis project in Australia, news articles have mentioned how the country is already experiencing severe repercussions such as carbon pollution and catastrophic weather phases like heating up of their waters. This has resulted in strenuous coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef and has had a drastic impact on the habitat of many species. And the same could be witnessed in Goa if these projects are to go ahead.

What is heartening to see however is how these controversial projects have ignited a spark of unity among Goans who are organising peaceful demonstrations to save their state.

Many are also speaking up whenever possible. In fact, speaking about this issue, Glenda Mascarenhas, an assistant professor in environmental education, Don Bosco College (DBC), Panaji who’s also the founder of the eco club ‘Ecotiva’ at DBC, states that the coal transportation through the waterways, railways and roads will destroy the lush green landscapes which will be replaced with black coal sediments everywhere. Thus, she says, people need to unite to protect the biodiversity from getting degraded in the name of development and commercialisation.

Roshan Roy, a student activist, studying in Ashoka University, also points out that climate will be impacted.

“Goa’s climate has invariably changed over the years due to lot of advancements and the ongoing projects could create a real havoc in due course of time,” he says.

In fact, Roy is a resident of Sao Jose de Areal Village, which will be subjected to the double tracking of the railway line. And the youngster states that the effects of this project have already begun as there has been ecological degradation, due to uprooting of vegetation.

Further, he says, the construction of an extra track is going to leave behind construction debris and moreover there’s no plant to treat such debris.

“If there is no proper treatment of such construction debris it will be definitely dumped at one of the dumping sites, or any random place and this could also add up to the problems we already have”, says Roy, adding that it’s wonderful to see the unity among his fellow villagers in protesting against this project. “It’s exciting to see even little kids actively demonstrating their concern to save their ecological heritage,” he says.

But these three projects aside, Goa also has other environmental issues that need to be tackled.

“There are many other small issues that need to be acted upon which have a huge impact, and one among them is garbage,” says Ivo Gonçalves, a social work student.

In fact, Gonçalves along with a group of other social work students of Aldona constituency namely, Pranjali Dessai, Divya Kerkar, Shannon D’ Souza and Melvina Mendes took it upon themselves to clean up the historical Corjuem Fort in Aldona which was littered with waste.

“The Panchayat hasn’t maintained garbage bins in the Corjuem Fort which is the saddest part as these places are tourist attractions,” says Gonçalves.

Gonçalves adds that his group which also conducted a clean-up drive opposite the electricity department in Gawar, Aldona, is now planning on more drives in and around Aldona with the motive of encouraging youth to be more responsible.

The spark of unity is burning in the hearts of many Goans as they stand firm to protect their motherland from falling apart. And it is vital that more people join in because as the famous environmentalist Robert Swan says: ‘The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it’.

(The writer is a student of

Don Bosco College, Panaji)