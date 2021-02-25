Udbhrant: To study, practice and be aware of society is a poet’s necessity

NT BUZZ

As part of the Sham Ki Chai programme, a poet seminar was organised at Yogic Element, Anjuna, Goa, under the chairmanship of poet and writer, Ramakant Sharma ‘Udbhrant’.

Udbrant discussed in detail the qualities of a creator, the composition process of a poet and the elements necessary to be a poet. In this direction he guided new poets and students and said that to be a creator or poet, it is very important to be aware of the variant studies on various subjects, consistently practice as well as to be aware on the current happenings of society. “Today, the reading culture is declining which is inappropriate,” he said.

Udbhrant also recited his poems. Coordinator of postgraduate department of Hindi, Parvatibai Chowgule College, Rishikesh Mishra recited his poems ‘Giddha’ and ‘Kisan’. Mishra said: “Poetry is associated with compassion and human values. Today in the era of information revolution, the world has come in our fists but the gap of affinity has widened. As long as there is a need for human values, poetry will also remain relevant in this world.”

Goa-based poets, Abhay Surana, Kiran Popkar, Durvesh Gaonkar, Smita Darshetkar, Sushmita Pai Kane, Akbar Ali Sheikh and Neha Khan also recited their poems at the occasion. Former principal, Dhempe College, Gorakhnath Mishra recited folklore. Salim Gaded, Archana Gaitonde and Amita expressed their opinions about the programme. Many professors and students from across the state were present at the programme.