Jose Roman Fernandes’ “Timepass” wins TAG’S Competition of Khells

NT BUZZ

TAG organised its 10th competition of fells/khells (zomnivoile khell) from February 20 to February 22 at Kala Academy, Panaji. Eight troupes participated in the competition that received a good response from tiatr lovers.

Following are the khells that won prizes at the three-day competition:

First place was awarded to “Timepass” by Jose Roman Fernandes

Second place was awarded to “Tumche Upkar” by Luis Xavier Mascarenhas (Xavier de Maina)

Third place was awarded to “Raza Rani Gulam” by Caitano F Fernandes (Caje de Curtorim)

Judges for the competition were veteran tiatr personalities, Osvi S C L Viegas and Michael Silva.

Chief guest for the event held on the last day of the competition was Lawry Travasso while guest of honour was member secretary, Kala Academy, Pravin Barad. Also present were president of TAG, Menino Fernandes and vice president of TAG, Mario Menezes.