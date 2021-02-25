Assagao students get ecology, heritage lessons

NT BUZZ

Live Happy NGO organised the Green Champions Contest: To protect, preserve and restore nature, through awareness and action.

This contest was open to the children of Assagao. Every registered participant received a fruit-bearing sapling. Every month participants sent picture updates of their plants and also researched on different topics given to them on the theme of biodiversity. Participants presented them in the form of write-ups or videos. These submissions helped them move forward in the contest and gain a reward every month, and helped them learn about the rich and natural heritage.

The contest that began in June 2020 culminated with its final round this month at the Live Happy NGO Centre, Assagao. The four finalists, namely, Prity Sahani, Jerome Noronha, Hardik Redkar and Sudarshan Patra were asked to research and speak about Kator and two other heritage places in Assagao. They spoke about the St Cajetan’s Church, Bara SakhaleshwarTemple and Assagao Union High School.

Judges for the day were environmentalist and vice president of, Live Happy NGO, Darryl D’Souza; independent journalist and history enthusiast, Andrew Pereira and field engineer and Live Happy volunteer, Joseph D’Souza.

Redkar was deemed the winner and awarded a geared cycle refurbished by Ezekiel Fernandes of Brake Down.Other participants were presented with gift hampers. The four participants will receive an educational trip in ethical nature conservation – a Mangrove and Estuary Experience with Terra Conscious.