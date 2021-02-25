Toy business is going to be much better in 2021: Funskool CEO

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Indian toy industry that took a hit in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to bounce back in 2021, according to R Jeswant, chief executive officer, Funskool India Ltd, on Wednesday.

Jeswant speaking to The Navhind Times said that, the toy business is going to be much better in 2021 after going through severe pandemic disruptions in the previous year. He said that, the industry is also receiving a boost from favourable government measures.

“The bounce back started from the second half of 2021-21 and will be reflected in the financials of companies in the next financial year.

Overall the current year has not been a great year for toy companies. We made a bad start as the first three months of the year was completely lost due to the pandemic,” explained the CEO.

He said that, presently demand for toys in the country is almost back to normal.

A national virtual toy fair is set to be held shortly from February 27- March 2, 2021. The three-day fair aims at boosting the industry and improving its world presence.

The national toy fair organised by the union government is the first in the country.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke of toys in his mann ke baat address to the nation last year. Prime Minister asked domestic toy companies to become atmanirbhar and aim for vocal-for-local. The national toy fair is in the wake of the Prime Minister’s speech.

“The Prime Minister highlighting Indian toys is a good boost to the industry. The industry never got the kind of focus it got after Prime Minister spoke about it. Government ministries are working towards giving the manufacturers a boost. The decision to hike the import duty on toys from 22 per cent to 60 per cent is the biggest encouragement to the industry,” said Jeswant.

Funskool is a one of the leading manufacturer of toys in the country with a plant located in Corlim. The company will be launching 15 new toys in the toy fair, of which three are new board games based on traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho-kho and lagori (seven stones.)