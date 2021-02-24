‘Only license holders to use explosives for quarrying’

PTI

Bengaluru

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Tuesday said strict measures will be put in place, so that only license holder will be allowed to use explosives for quarrying or mining,

here on.

His statement comes in the backdrop of a quarry blast at Chikkaballapur district this morning, in which six people died.

He stressed on the importance of training skilled workers and creation of a mining school to avoid such tragedies.

“To see to that such incidents don’t not happen, mining should happen in a scientific way… Aimed at providing training to license holders in mining and use of explosives for mining, measures are being taken by the government to start a school of mining,” Nirani said.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said in the coming days those involved in mining will be trained, and strict measures will taken to ensure that only license holders are allowed to

use explosives.

“Measures are being taken to maintain strict vigil at check posts regarding transportation of large quantities of explosives from other places and whether they are

with license.

Also the quantity of explosives that can be transported for mining is being fixed,” he said, adding in this case as per preliminary information the explosives were already

brought in.

Six people were killed when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of exploded accidentally at a stone quarry site at a village in Chikkaballapura district early

on Tuesday.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

Expressing condolences to the families of victims, Nirani assured all assistance to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

Assuring action against the culprits, he said the government will conduct a thorough probe and take action against those responsible for the blast.

Further stating that this incident has happened despite government taking strict measures after the Shivamogga incident, the Minister said, “we had increased vigil at the check post after what happened there (in Shivamogga), it looks like explosives were brought before that incident.”