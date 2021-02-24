Culture festival ‘Arth’ goes virtual

PTI

New Delhi

‘Arth’, a multi-regional festival known for celebrating the true essence of “indic thought and philosophy”, will be held virtually this year, the organisers of the event announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival, now in its third edition, will be held in Kolkata this Saturday and Sunday, and in New Delhi on March 19-20.

“The essence of ‘Arth’ is to inspire people to rediscover the diversity and richness of Indian art and culture with carefully-curated discussions.

“We received a phenomenal response for the previous editions of ‘Arth’ and we are excited to present the third edition of the culture fest in a digital format” Shreyasi Goenka, founder and director said.