MGP rolls up its sleeves for municipal elections

Ponda: Rolling up his sleeves for the municipal council elections, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar has said the MGP will back candidates in Mapusa, Pernem and Vasco for the civic body polls.

Addressing media persons at Ponda on Saturday, Dhavalikar said the party has started work in 15 assembly constituencies to contest the state polls that will be held in 2022.

It is pertinent to note here that civic body polls will not be held on party lines.

“Although there has been no clarity on municipal poll schedule, the MGP has already started its work in Mapusa, Pernem and Vasco. The party will back candidates in these cities,” he said.

Dhavalikar said that they will seek blessings of the Shree Mahalasa deity at Mardol on February 27, and start the party work afresh for the elections.

“After taking charge as the MGP president once again, I am starting from scratch with new zeal for both the municipal and assembly elections,” Dhavalikar said.

Spelling out party’s plans vis-à-vis the assembly polls, he ruled out pre-poll alliance with any party.

“We are confident about certain seats, and have taken note of them. The party has started its work in 15 constituencies,” Dhavalikar disclosed.

On the Shigmostav celebrations in the state, the MGP president urged the state government to declare the date for the Ponda Shigmostav as early as possible.

The state has declared dates for Shigmostav celebrations in Panaji and Mapusa – April 3 and 4 respectively. However, the date for the Shigmo celebration in Ponda has not yet been announced.