Date for civic polls may be announced today

Panaji: The state election commission is likely to announce on Monday the date for the elections to 11 municipal councils and the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

The state poll panel has convened a press conference on Monday morning at Sanskruti Bhavan in Panaji where state election commissioner Chokha Ram Garg is expected to announce the date and schedule for the civic body polls.

Sources in the state secretariat said the government has given its nod to the SEC for holding polls to the municipal councils and the CCP on March 20, 2021.

It is pertinent to note that the panchayats directorate has already notified March 20, 2021 as the day for the election to the Navelim zilla panchayat constituency and by-elections to 22 wards of various village panchayats in the state.

The election to the Navelim ZP segment in Salcete taluka of South Goa was countermanded due to the demise of one of the contesting candidates.

The by-elections in 22 wards of different panchayats have been necessitated due to various compelling reasons.