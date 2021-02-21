Osaka wins 4th Grand Slam title

IANS

Melbourne

Japanese tennis sensation, Naomi Osaka won her second Australian Open title by beating American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s singles final here on Saturday for her fourth Grand Slam title.

Before this, Osaka had won the 2019 Australian Open and 2018 and 2020 US Open crowns.

“I didn’t play my last Grand Slam with fans so just to have this energy it means a lot,” Osaka said to the fans during the presentation.

“Thank you so much for coming. I feel like playing a Grand Slam is a super privilege right now and it’s something I won’t take for granted. Thank you for this opportunity.”

The 23-year-old from Japan faced challenge from her American challenger in the first set with the two holding serve till the ninth game which Osaka had to fight for and take on advantage. However, Osaka broke the 25-year-old Brady’s serve in the 10th game and clinched it after being 30-40 down.

The second set was a much easier ride for the Japanese as she raced to a 4-0 lead. Brady broke back in the fifth game and held her serve in the sixth game. From thereon, Osaka held her serve to win the second set and the title.

Brady praised Osaka at the presentation.

“I’d like to congratulate Naomi on another Grand Slam title,” Brady said after the match.

“She’s such an inspiration to us all and what she is doing for the game is amazing in getting the sport out there, and I hope young girls at home are watching and are inspired by what she is doing.”