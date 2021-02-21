PM stresses on ease of doing business, ease of living for economic growth

IANS

New Delhi

Stressing on the need for a coordinated approach among the states and the Centre to achieve the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “ease of doing business and ease of living” is also among government’s priority to strong country’s economy.

Making strong case for repealing archaic laws for ease for doing business in India, the Prime Minister said the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.

He further praised the Union Budget 2021-22 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, and said that people have made up their minds about what they want.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister also stressed on ‘zero defect, zero effect’ mantra which he gave in August 2014 to Indian entrepreneurs for better products–a direct reference to the need to make things without causing the environmental harm.

“The kind of positive response that has come on this year’s budget, it has expressed what the mood of the nation is. The country has made up its mind. The country wants to move fast, the country does not want to waste time now,” Modi said while attending the event virtually.

“In this year’s budget, the fund provided for infrastructure is also being discussed a lot. It will help the economy of India and create a lot of employment opportunities. It will have a multiplier effect.”

He further said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its needs but also for the world, and these productions will also stand the test of

world superiority.

To achieve the goal, the Prime Minister added there is need for a better coordination among Centre as well as states and increase

export.

The veteran BJP leader also suggested for putting a competition among states for increasing exports and begin a monthly

review system.

“We have witnessed during Covid-19 how central and state governments worked together in helping the nation to succeed that created a positive image of the country globally. To make cooperative federalism more meaningful, and not just that, to take competitive cooperative federalism not only between the states but also to the district. So that the competition of development continues continuously,”

Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed on the policy framework and cooperation between the Centre and states, saying “coastal states are a fine example”. “Exports from the blue economy have unlimited opportunities. Why shouldn’t our coastal states take extra initiatives for the same?”

Prime Minister address also included housing schemes, mentioning “over 2.4 crore houses have been built in rural and urban India since 2014”.