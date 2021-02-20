India, China disengagement complete in Pangong Lake area

PTI

New Delhi

After completing the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, India and China will now hold a fresh round of high-level military talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday.

The tenth round of Corps Commander-level talks is scheduled to start at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, and will be the first engagement between the two sides at a

senior level after conclusion of the disengagement process in Pangong Lake areas, they said.

Sources said pulling back of troops, weapons and other military hardware as well as dismantling of bunkers, tents and temporary structures on north and south banks of Pangong Lake were completed on Thursday and both sides have carried out a verification of the same.

“Both sides will also carry out a comprehensive review of the disengagement process in Pangong Lake areas,” said a source.

Sources indicated that during Saturday’s talks, India will insist on a faster disengagement process in remaining areas to bring down tension in the region, which has witnessed a tense stand-off between the two militaries for over nine months.