Disha sent to 3-day judicial custody in toolkit case

PTI

New Delhi

A Delhi court Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, to three-day judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused – Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob – join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

Mukul and Jacob have been asked to appear before the investigating agency on February 22, the agency told the court.

The defence lawyer opposed the police plea and urged the court to release Ravi. He further said that there was an apprehension of tampering of the evidence by police as the “case diary is not properly made…And in volume form. There’s no

ground to keep her in any custody, police custody or judicial custody. I (Ravi) ought to be released right now”.

The court was also informed that the accused has moved a bail application, which will come up for hearing on Saturday.

Last Sunday the court had sent Ravi to five-day police custody after it said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

Ravi, arrested by a cyber cell team of the Delhi police from Bengaluru on last Saturday, was produced before a court here and police had sought her seven days’ custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Ravi indicates “sensationalism and prejudicial reporting”, but declined to order removal of any such content at this stage.

“Recent coverage by the media definitely shows that there is sensationalism,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said and added that the issue of removal of content, which was already in public domain shall be considered at a later stage.

The High Court heard Ravi’s plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.