Gym instructor held for raping woman

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Panaji police have arrested a gym instructor on charges of allegedly raping a woman to whom he was providing fitness training.

The accused Anderson Barreto has been remanded to six days’ police custody.

Police said a complaint in this regard was lodged by the husband of the woman. Referring to the complaint, the police said the accused is a gym instructor and under the pretext of fitness training, he wrongfully restrained the wife of the complainant in his flat.

The accused had a forceful sexual intercourse with her without her consent

and further abused and threatened her with dire consequences, police said referring to the complaint.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 376 (rape). Lady police sub-inspector Laureen Sequeira is investigating the case.