Delhi police in Goa to arrest Calangute restaurateur who faces rape charge

Calangute

Following a case filed by a Delhi woman against the owner of Calangute-based Souza Lobo restaurant that she has been raped, a Delhi police team is in Goa with an interstate arrest warrant to arrest the owner Jude Lobo.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was raped by Lobo in Delhi.

Sources in Calangute police told this daily that Delhi police are down in Goa with an interstate arrest warrant written in Hindi to arrest Lobo in connection with a rape case that took place in Delhi, with a case filed there.

When wife of the alleged accused was contacted, she said she has moved Delhi court against the alleged rape charges against her husband.

It may be noted that the Calangute police had arrested a person in November 2020 for allegedly damaging the Souza Lobo restaurant. Police had said that some bouncers had trespassed and damaged the property and assaulted the staff of the restaurant.

A case was registered by police for trespass, assault and property damage.

According to sources, a property adjacent to the Souza Lobo restaurant was purchased by a Delhi party.