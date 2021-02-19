‘Vision for all’ initiative to be taken to villages from April

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the ‘vision for all’ initiative, which aims at providing free treatment for vision-related impairments, will be extended to villages from April.

Speaking after launching an eye camp at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, he said the coronavirus pandemic has created eye-related problems for some citizens.

In the last one year, many people had to avoid visiting their eye specialists due to the pandemic, and because of which eye treatment, including operations, had been kept on hold, he said.

“Now it has become very difficult for doctors to deal with these cases. Hence we have decided to take the services to the people. Major surgeries that entail super-speciality care are also being conducted. The eye camps will be held in villagers from April, where the same services will be provided, including check-ups, spectacles and medicines, free of cost,” he said.

The ‘vision for all’ initiative has been taken up as part of the celebration of 60 years of Goa’s Liberation.

Although many people are criticising the state government for the Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘vision for all’ initiatives, wellbeing of smaller communities, including farmers, fishermen and vendors, are being addressed through these initiatives, Sawant maintained.

The initiative was launched in the state on February 6 at Bicholim and since then eye camps have been held at Mapusa, Cuncolim, Canacona, Sanguem and Quepem.

Similar camps have also been scheduled at Curchorem, Valpoi, Panaji, Pernem and Vasco.

Directorate of health officer Dr Deepa Naik, Ravindra Bhavan chairman Damodar Naik and member secretary Prasanna Acharya, Hospicio Hospital medical superintendent Dr Deepa Correia, Margao urban health centre medical officer Dr Anju Karangate and other officials were also present at the camp.