Poor maintenance, frequent breakdowns derail KTC buses

SHOMA PATNAIK & ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: Although there has been a demand from the people for more public buses on state roads for daily commuting, bus services of the government-owned Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd have been slowing down due to the poor fleet utilisation caused by frequent breakdowns.

An analysis of deployment of KTCL buses has revealed that fleet utilisation is in the reverse gear with utilisation dropping to 72 per cent in 2019-20, compared to 75 per cent in the previous year.

According to rival private bus operators, KTCL buses are more in the workshop than on the roads due to frequent breakdowns.

There is justification to the remark since KTCL buses suffered the highest ever 1148 breakdowns during 2019-20. The breakdowns peaked in monsoon months, and were on account of technical issues concerning wheels, engine, electric system, transmission, suspension system, axle, etc.

Thanks to less demand for bus services due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KTCL received a respite from the breakdowns: 261 instances were recorded during April-November period of 2020-21, as compared 801 breakdowns in the same period of the previous year.

The KTCL management has held bad roads and negligent driving by drivers as the reason for the frequent breakdowns. However, drivers blamed the lack of vehicle examiners, poor maintenance of buses and the fitment of inferior spare parts.

According to the drivers, the corporation lacks vehicle examiners who are responsible for examining the conditions and viability of the bus.

A vehicle examiner is needed at every depot to take a trial of the bus and send it for repairs especially if there is a complaint of defect.

Several KTCL drivers have disclosed that in the absence of proper checks on bus maintenance more than two breakdowns take place on a daily basis.

“There is danger not only to the life of the driver but also to the lives of the bus passengers as the driver does not know the fitness condition of the bus before leaving the depot. There are no vehicle examiners at any of the Kadamba depots to inspect buses before the scheduled trips begin,” claimed Shashikant Gaonkar of the KTCL Employees Union.

The lack of vehicle examiners and the poor working conditions of the buses are the root causes of KTCL’s poor operational efficiency, he reckoned, adding that there are several buses lying at the workshops unattended for want of spare parts, tyres and other mechanical components forcing drivers to drive buses in the same dilapidated condition and also receiving the blame of negligence and careless driving.

In the past, CAG auditors have slammed the KTCL for poor fleet utilisation resulting in adverse effect on the earnings and profitability of the company.

The CAG report on the KTCL for the financial year 2015-16 has pointed to deficiencies in optimising traffic revenue and controlling operating expenditure resulting in loses.

The report has said the company was not able to recover its cost of operations during the last five years ending 2015-16.

The concerns raised by the CAG remain unaddressed till date.

KTCL buses were involved in 340 road accidents and saw 6072 breakdowns on interstate and intrastate routes in the last six years; the mishaps killed 19 people. The KTCL currently has 523 buses running on 278 routes. The corporation amidst mounting losses and strapped for cash has decided to cut down on expenditure by putting a stop to purchasing new buses.

The last bus purchased was a Swaraj Mazda (Mini) in May 30 2018.

The corporation spent Rs 87.4 crore on repairs and maintenance in 2018-19, which was 39 per cent of the total expenditure (Rs 223.1 crore) during the year.

Contrary to the claims from passengers that the buses are not cleaned adequately, the KTCL spent Rs 86.8 lakh during 2019-20 on washing and cleaning of buses.

According to the KTCL, proper maintenance of the buses is carried out. The rate of breakdown per 10,000 km is 0.24 which is well within the limits of ASRTU norms.

In future also efforts will be made to minimise the breakdown rate further.

KTCL’s replies to queries raised during the recent session of the state legislative assembly revealed that plans are afoot for replacing the age-old fleet to minimise the expenditure on maintenance of buses.

Furthermore in-house training will be given to drivers and conductors for improving the functioning of the services.