Ponda saw most road mishaps and fatalities last year

Panaji: Most of the road accidents and fatalities in the state were reported under the jurisdiction of the Ponda police station in 2020.

Last year, 227 accidents were reported in Ponda, which witnessed 33 people losing their lives in some of these mishaps.

The statistical data from a government agency has revealed that most of the vehicles involved in road accidents were two-wheelers and cars.

Ponda was followed by the areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Verna police station, which saw 194 road accidents and 19 fatalities.

In 2020, some 2,375 accidents were reported in the state, of which 213 were fatal in nature, which claimed the lives of 223 people.

The Sanguem police station recorded an increase of around 42 per cent in road accidents.

Verna also recorded the highest number of road accidents involving buses.

In Verna, there were 13 bus accidents. Mapusa saw 11 accidents while Bicholim witnessed eight accidents involving buses.

Maximum accidents – 167 – involving cars were reported under the jurisdiction of Panaji police station. This was followed by Porvorim, where 137 accidents were reported.

As per the statistics, 223 people were killed in road accidents in the state last year, a decrease of 25 per cent, as compared to 2019 when 297 people had died in road mishaps.

A majority of those killed in road accidents in 2020 were two-wheeler riders, numbering 143, while 25 were pillion-riders.

During the same period, 12 drivers, 29 pedestrians, five passengers, two cyclists and seven others were also killed in road accidents.

One of the main reasons for road accidents is said to be rash and negligent riding/driving.

As per the data, around 97 per cent of the accidents occurred due to rash and negligent driving or riding.