Man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Panaji: The Panaji women police on Thursday arrested the 43-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his minor daughter and had recorded their obscene video on the mobile phone. The police had registered an FIR against the accused on charges of rape, sexual harassment and also under the relevant sections of the Goa Children’s Act and also under the POCSO act.

The accused was on the run and was arrested on Thursday, police said. The FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by the mother of the 17-year-old girl. Referring to the complaint, the police said that the accused person sexually assaulted the minor daughter on many occasions. The accused also recorded the obscene video of him and the minor girl on his mobile phone, said the police referring to the complaint.

The police further said that the accused threatened the minor and asked her not to disclose about the sexual act to her mother or any family members. According to the police the accused has been reportedly exploiting the minor girl since the last 2 years at their rented premises. When the incident came to light, the mother lodged the complaint. LPSI Sandhya Gupta is investigating the case.