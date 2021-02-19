IMA opposes GMC fiat to doctors

Panaji: Strongly objecting to the circular issued by the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim that has barred its doctors from joining other organisations till the time coronavirus pandemic ends, the Indian Medical Association’s Goa branch on Thursday said the move will have an adverse impact on various IMA programmes as well as on the autonomous body like Goa Medical Council.

Following the instructions of ‘higher authority’, GMC dean Dr S M Bandekar on Tuesday issued a circular which states that “no doctor from GMCH are allowed to join any organisation/association/institution even on honorary basis till the time COVID-19 pandemic ends, as their services are needed for GMC.”

Reacting to the ‘fiat’, IMA-Goa president Dr Vinayak Buvaji questioned as to why the order was not issued when the state was at the peak of the pandemic.

Why the need was felt to impose restrictions on GMC doctors when Goa is witnessing a decline in COVID cases, he asked.

“Who is the higher authority that instructed the GMC dean to issue the order? What is the motive behind this order? We don’t know. We also don’t know for how long this pandemic will continue,” Dr Buvaji said, adding that the order will create a rift between government doctors and private medical practitioners.

Explaining the IMA’s opposition to the government’s fiat to the GMC doctors, Dr Buvaji said, “We take help of senior GMC doctors for imparting medical education. We call them for lectures and programmes. Forget about the IMA, it will also affect the functioning of the Goa Medical Council. Many prominent GMC doctors are part of the council. If their involvement is zero at the council then there may be a need to go for the re-election of this body as the order of the GMC says that its doctors cannot be part of any system other than the GMC.”

The IMA-Goa president urged the GMC dean to reconsider the decision in the larger interest of the medical fraternity and withdraw the particular circular.