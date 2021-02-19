Goa board will review strategy of 2 mathematics papers for SSC exam

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to introduce two versions of mathematics paper for the SSC examination, from this year – each one having different difficulty level. The board has stated that it would revisit this scheme after two years.

Goa board chairman Bhagirath Shetye told ‘The Navhind Times’ that mathematics level-1 paper would be set for those students desiring to continue with this subject in the future, while mathematics level-2 paper is for those who want to drop the particular subject after the SSC exam.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education has been following this scheme for the past couple of years,” he said, adding that the Goa board may even review this scheme next year itself, and adapt a scheme that is closer to the national education policy 2020.

Shetye said that almost half – 48 per cent – of the total students registered with the Goa board for May 2021 SSC examination, have opted for the mathematics level-2 paper since the difficultly level of the questions in this paper would be lower than those in the mathematics level-1 paper.

“Nearly 11,000 students out of the 23,000 students registered for the SSC examination have opted for the mathematics level-2 paper,” he informed.

The exam will be conducted from May 13, 2021 to May 31, 2021.

The Academic Council of the Goa Board had decided to introduce two papers for mathematics subject at the SSC examination as the National Achievement Survey 2019-20 conducted by the National Council for Educational Research and Training had observed that the performance of the SSC students from Goa in mathematics subject, has been below the national average.

The average performance of these students in mathematics is 33 per cent, while the national average is 34 per cent.

The Goa board chairman said that in Goa, after the SSC examination, approximately 5,000 students opt for the science stream, another 2,000 move to polytechnics, and 1,000 go for either commerce/ arts stream with mathematics as the subject, or to industrial training institutes.

“So effectively around 8,000 students out of the total number of students passing the SSC exams study mathematics during their future education,”he noted.

Shetye also said that no student is being forced to select easier or difficult mathematics paper.

“They are told to make their own choices,” he maintained, adding that if a student fails after appearing for the mathematics level-1 paper at the May 2021 SSC examination then he can opt for the mathematics level-2 paper, during the supplementary SSC exam to be held in June 2021.

The Goa board had asked all the heads of the schools to identify students interested in opting for the mathematics level-2 paper at May 2021 SSC exam and send their names by September 30, 2020 to the joint secretary, academic section of the Goa board for further action.

It is pertinent to note here that chairman of the state-level taskforce committee on national education policy 2020, Subhash Shirodkar had suggested to the Goa board that it should review the particular scheme, which provided relaxation to the students in mathematics paper.

He had opined that the two-paper strategy would do grave injustice to the students appearing for the SSC examination.

Shirodkar felt that two levels of a subject would create impediment in the future education of the students, and maintained that it is the responsibility of the teachers to prepare the students in their subjects, irrespective of whether the subjects are easy or tough.