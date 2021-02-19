Škoda Kushaq marks start of India 2.0 product campaign

Panaji: Škoda has released two design sketches to give a detailed preview of the new Kushaq. The design of the midsize SUV for the Indian market draws inspiration from the bold look of the Škoda Vision In concept car. Škoda Auto has adapted the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group›s Modular Transverse Toolkit specifically for India. As part of the India 2.0 product campaign, it is the first of four models from the Škoda and Volkswagen brands to be manufactured locally in India.

The world premiere of the Škoda Kusahq will take place on March 18, 2021. The first design sketch shows the powerful front of the new Škoda Kushaq, whose name is derived from the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit. The word ‘Kushak’ means king or emperor. The sharply cut, two-part front headlights, which extend to the wide Škoda grille, create a prominent appearance. The impressive front bumper with under ride protection emphasises the athletic look of the SUV.

The second sketch shows the rear of the new Škoda Kushaq, which has a clear structure and is framed by an elongated roof spoiler and a rugged rear diffuser in the bumper. The taillights of the midsize SUV feature the brand’s trademark crystalline structures, and the Škoda lettering appears in block capitals on the tailgate. In terms of technology, the Škoda Kushaq and the other upcoming volume models are based on the locally developed and produced MQB-A0-IN platform. This already complies with the new, stricter safety and emission requirements in India.

With a planned 95 per cent localisation level for the new vehicles, the technical development is being carried out at Škoda Auto’s Technology Centre in Pune.