Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the “toolkit” shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks’ time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

The court in its order noted the applicant (Jacob) is a permanent resident of Mumbai and the FIR is lodged in Delhi, and the relief sought by her now is only temporary.

“The applicant apprehends that she will be arrested at any point of time. She has to make arrangements to seek relief from a court in another state. Hence, this court is of the opinion that protection as sought by the applicant can be granted for a temporary period,” Justice Naik said. The HC said since Jacob would be approaching the court concerned in Delhi to seek anticipatory bail, it would not be appropriate for this court to make any observations on merits of the case.

“The applicant is granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of three weeks to enable her to approach the court concerned in Delhi,” Justice Naik said.

The court said if Jacob is arrested in the three-week period, then she shall be released after furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000.

Justice Naik also took note of the fact that another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra’s Beed district, was granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC’s Aurangabad bench on Tuesday.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the Bombay HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with “pro-Khalistani elements”.