Siddharth Chatterjee appointed top UN diplomat in China

Beijing: Senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee of India has formally taken over as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, a key posting of overseeing the work of 27 agencies, funds and programmes of the global organisation in the world’s most populous country.

He will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s senior-most UN Representative in China as the UN Resident Coordinator.

Chatterjee, whose early career was in the Indian Army, was decorated for gallantry by the President of India in 1995.

He holds a master’s degree in public policy from Princeton University in the United States, and a bachelor’s degree from the National Defence Academy in India.

Commenting on his new assignment, Chatterjee said: “Over the past four decades, the world has witnessed the profound economic and social transformations that have taken place in China, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty.

“As the UN Resident Coordinator to China, I look forward to leading the UN Country Team to work with the government to preserve this hard-won progress China has made as well as share China’s vast experience to solve global development challenges and accelerate the drive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.