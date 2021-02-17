Gaurs seek to end winless run

Margao: A run of six consecutive draws have led to FC Goa going from favourites to finish third behind Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to fighting for a spot in the top four in the Indian Super League (ISL). They take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday and will be vying to break that unwanted streak.

Goa currently lie in fourth, level on points with fourth-placed Hyderabad and only two points adrift of Bengaluru FC in sixth. They have three games left to play in the league stage and the match against bottom-placed Odisha FC could be their best chance to take three points.

Goa have made something of a habit of coming back to salvage points after going behind, something that they did in their last-gasp draw against Chennaiyin FC. No team has won more points after conceding the first goal than them.