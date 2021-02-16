Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

BHOPAL: Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade long illustrious domestic career. The 37-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, one ODI and two T20 Internationals. “I would like to announce my retirement,” Ojha, who struggled to hold back tears, said in a virtual press conference. “It is time for me to move on. It was a long journey, I am grateful I had this opportunity and I could fulfill my dream of playing for country and state,” he said.