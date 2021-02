Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

BHOPAL: Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade long illustrious domestic career. The 37-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, one ODI and two T20 Internationals. β€œI would like to announce my retirement,” Ojha, who struggled to hold back tears, said in a virtual press conference. β€œIt is time for me to move on. It was a long journey, I am grateful I had this opportunity and I could fulfill my dream of playing for country and state,” he said.