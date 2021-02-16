KL Rahul at 2, Kohli at 7 in ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI: India batsmen KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have maintained their respective second and seventh spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen which got updated on Monday. India are slated to take on England in five T20Is, following the culmination of the ongoing four-Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and the duo will get a chance to gain some points.

KXIP to be called Punjab Kings from IPL-14

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab will be called Punjab Kings from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise having opted for a change in name after giving it a long thought. KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE. “The team was planning to change the name for a long time and thought it should be done before this IPL. So it is not a sudden decision,” a BCCI source told on Monday.

GFA to hold Futsal Referees Course on Feb 20, 21

PANAJI: The Goa Football Association has organised the first State Futsal Referees Course on February 20 and 21 at AIFF Training Centre, near Fatorda church. AIFF instructors Franky Fernandes, head of referees and Egidio Costa will be conducting the course, timings of which are 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm on February 20 and 9.30 am to 5 pm on February 21. Candidates up to 40 years of age and not qualified GFA referees can attend the course. They should report to Franky at the venue on February 20 at 2 pm with two photos, original birth certificate, Aadhaar card copy and writing material.

174 cyclists complete ‘Pezzaad67’ cycle challenge in Ponda

PONDA: A total of 174 cyclists ( 166 men and 8 women) successfully completed the “Pezzaad67” cycle ride organised by Slopes and Bends cycling club in Ponda on Sunday. The cycle ride was unique as it challenged the cyclists from all over Goa, Sawantwadi and Bengaluru to ride up to an elevation of 1,000 metres for the stipulated 67 kms to be completed within six hours. The route included difficult climbs of Farmagudi, Savoi Verem, Opa Khandepar, Nirankal, Konsheim, Shiroda and Talaulim. Vasco based engineer, Vinayak Gaonkar came first among men in the speed segment, while the Navelim based dentist, Dr Blanche Themudo came first among the women in the speed segment.

GTBCA’s final selection at Mardol on Feb 17, 18

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) will conduct final selection of Junior teams (boys and girls) for the 28th Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship to be held at Bareilly from 4th to 7th March 2021. The final selection trials will be held on February 17 and 18 at United Sports and Cultural Club ground, Mardol, at 9.30 am. Players born on or after March 7, 2002 are eligible to take part in the selection trials. The players who participated in the 1st stage selection trials are also requested to attend the final trials. Players should report to Haresh Parsekar or Ajinkya Naik or Vedang Naik at the venue with complete playing kit, Aadhar card, two photographs and birth certificate.