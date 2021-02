MELBOURNE: World number two Rafael Nadal on Monday entered the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time after getting past Fabio Fognini in their fourth round contest. Nadal, the 2009 champion, registered a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over the Italian No 16 seed in two hours and 16 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. Earlier in the day, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev also booked his place in the quarterfinals after a commanding 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald.