Jesuino Almeida

I was extremely happy to read the very enlightening interview ‘The tussle over script’ on the book ‘Citizenship in a caste policy’ by Jason Fernandes published by The Navhind Times dated November 20, 2020.

To begin with, I must say that I agree with all the ideas expressed by Fernandes. I am a Catholic priest of Pilar Missionary Society. I am not a graduate in any field but as a Pilar missionary priest I worked for 26 years in Goa and 30 years in Hindi speaking missions namely; Jharkhand, Andaman- Nicobar and Haryana. My Society gave me an opportunity to learn nine languages namely; Konkani, Hindi, Marathi, Portuguese, Latin, English, French, Italian and Spanish and also a chance to expose myself to different cultural groups in the places where I worked.

As far as I understand the topic of script, Roman and Devnagri for Konkani is a very complex issue. The Portuguese ruled in Goa for 461 years and influenced the culture and the religions of Goan people in different ways. Personally, I am very grateful to Portuguese missionaries who imparted Christian faith to us. Many foreign missionaries came to India to proclaim the Christian faith but they also made first a deep study of the local religions, languages and cultures of each place.

Some Portuguese missionaries followed some methods which were not appropriate in our country. They did not respect the religion,the language and the culture of Goan people. But not all followed that method.

As the Goan advocate Uday Bhembre writes: “The great work of missionaries as Konkani scholars to develop Konkani language like Fr Thomas Stephen, Fr Diogo Ribeiro, Fr Antonio Saldanha, Fr Etienne de la Croix, Fr Gaspar de S Miguel, Fr Jose de Pedroz, Fr Inacio Arcamone, is to be highly appreciated and it went on for about 100 years, Fr Thomas Stephens published the first Konkani grammar. It was published in 1640 and it was the first published grammar in any Indian language”.

But for about 200 years that followed (18th and 19th century)the missionaries tried to impose their own Portuguese language and their own culture on Goans.

Uday Bhembre goes on: “Dr Joaquim da Cunha Rivara was appointed the Chief Secretary of Goa in 1855. He exhorted the youth to revive the spirit of Konkani. He insisted on the development of Konkani and emphasised that education be imparted in that language. But this wise counsel fell on deaf ears of a totally subjugated and servile society”

A new era for Konkani began with Sebastiao Dalgado and Varde Valaulikar who established Konkani language on a solid footing. From then onwards Konkani grew in different directions. But one problem remained regarding the script. The Christian community remained familiar with Roman script because they were closer to the Portuguese language and culture, although Dalgado had said that Devnagri script is a natural alphabet for Konkani because it is a Sanskrit language. The Hindu community remained familiar with Devnagri script because they were following their religious rituals in Marathi language. It is also important to keep in mind that the foreign missionaries played an important role in developing the local languages in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Bengal.

On February 4, 1987 the Legislative Assembly of Goa, Daman and Diu passed a legislation making Konkani the official language of Goa, in Devnagri script. It was a great victory for the people of Goa. But we also know that the Christian community could not fully enjoy this victory because we also know during the last 100 years how systematically the Goan Christians fought to preserve and develop Konkani in Roman script.

Incidentally, we also know that Konkani is written in three more scripts namely, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu and that is why the progress of the language is further delayed, I remember here our late Konkani writer Felisio Cardozo who had also studied Konkani in Kannada script and said that the standard of Kannada Konkani was far above the standard of Roman Konkani.

Also, since I lived for 30 years in Hindi speaking areas of India, I have noticed that much vocabulary of Nagri Konkani is not of Sarasvat bramins, but of Sanskrit language which is the mother tongue of Konkani language.

In this context I also notice that the Goans writing in Roman as well as Nagri script use even today so many Portuguese words in their writings due to their contact of 400 years with the Portuguese culture.

In conclusion, it is my humble wish that the Roman script Konkani writer get as many benefits as possible from our Goan government and the Roman script writers also encourage their children to study Nagri script Konkani in schools because it will help them to study Hindi, our national language

(The author is a member of the Society of Pilar who worked in missions of Jharkhand, Andaman- Nicobar, Haryana for 30 years.)