Cong-backed candidates after HC decides on pleas against ward reservation: Kamat

Panaji: The Congress party on Monday said it will finalise candidates for the ensuing municipal elections only after the High Court of Bombay at Goa disposes the petitions filed by individuals against the reservation and delimitation criteria followed by the government in different municipal councils.

“Let the court take its decision on the petitions. If the court tomorrow gives directions to the government to make changes in reservations then we will have to undertake a fresh exercise to identify and finalise our candidates,” Congress Legislature Party leader Digambar Kamat said.

It is pertinent to note that the High Court on Monday admitted nine different petitions challenging the notification regarding reservation and delimitation of wards of municipal councils that were notified recently, ahead of the municipal polls.

The Congress party had earlier announced that it would be fielding candidates in the form of panels for the general elections to the 11 municipal councils and also for the elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

Kamat has started campaigning by conducting door-to-door visits in the Margao municipal areas. There are several Congress-backed aspirants, who have started preparing for the elections in their respective wards.